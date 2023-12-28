Maharashtra: Five injured as taxi rams into parked school bus in Latur district

The incident occurred around 8.30 am on the Ausa-Latur highway near a school in Peth village. The vehicle was going towards Ausa from Latur at the time

Five occupants of a taxi including its driver were injured after the vehicle rammed into a parked empty school bus in Maharashtra's Latur district on Wednesday, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am on the Ausa-Latur highway near a school in Peth village. The vehicle was going towards Ausa from Latur at the time, reported PTI.

The injured persons are being treated at a government hospital in Latur, he added, reported PTI.

In another incident, four persons, including three women, were killed and five injured after an SUV with 10 occupants collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Wednesday morning, a police official said, reported PTI.

The tenth occupant, an eight-month-old baby girl, escaped with minor bruises, he said, reported PTI.

The victims were travelling in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) from Gulbarga in Karnataka to the temple town of Shirdi in Maharashtra when the accident took place around 5.30 am on Karmala-Kurduwadi road near Pande village in Solapur district, reported PTI.

According to an official from Karamala police station, the driver of the SUV perhaps lost control of the vehicle and veered off to the other side, reported PTI.

"The SUV collided head-on with an approaching truck. Four occupants of the SUV, including three women, died on the spot, while five others sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital. An eight-month-old baby girl escaped with minor bruises," the official added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mohammed Javed (72) died after being hit by a speeding taxi driven by a drunk driver in Sewree area in Mumbai, police said, reported PTI.

The accident took place around 11 pm on Tuesday near Y Junction near the Bhaucha Dhakka jetty when Javed was out for a stroll, said an official, reported PTI.

The taxi, which was coming from the opposite direction, hit him. Javed was rushed to the state-run J J Hospital in a police patrolling vehicle but declared dead before admission, the official said, reported PTI.

Locals and police personnel from a patrolling team apprehended taxi driver Sudhir Kumar Keshav Prasad Sharma (40) on the spot. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested by Sewree Police, reported PTI.

A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence was registered against him, the official said, adding that probe was underway, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)