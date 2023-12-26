Maharashtra: Five killed after SUV overturns in Gondia

Five people including three women were killed after their speeding SUV overturned in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Tuesday

As many as five persons including three women who were part of a group traveling to attend an engagement ceremony died when their speeding SUV overturned in eastern Maharashtra's Gondia district on Tuesday, police said, reported the PTI.

The accident took place Dandegaon village in Tirora tehsil around 12.45 pm, said an official.

Another three passengers were seriously injured and undergoing treatment at the district government hospital, he said.

The deceased were identified as Chayya Ashok Invate (58), Anuradha Harichand Kawale (50), Manu Bhoyar (65), Saraswata Uikey (70) and Devansh Thakre (15 months), as per the PTI.

They were travelling from Karti village to Majitpur for attending an engagement ceremony in the Uikey Family, the official said.

As per eye-witnesses, the vehicle rolled over five or six times before hitting an electric pole and a pile of bricks in front of a house.

Chayya and Anuradha died on the spot in the accident while Manu, Saraswata and Devansh succumbed at the hospital. Further probe was on, according to the PTI.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, three people were killed and another injured in an accident between two vehicles due to dense fog in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday morning, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the police, four friends from Gujarat who were returning in a car after visiting the Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer of Rajasthan collided with another vehicle due to dense fog on Monday morning, as per the PTI.

The accident was so severe that the car was completely damaged from the front, they said.

All four youths got trapped in the car, the police said.

The police said that the three of them died on the spot while one was seriously injured in the accident.

The accident took place on National Highway-68 near the Dhorimanna toll plaza in Barmer district, police said.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage around the incident site to trace the unknown vehicle.

Kesharam, the head constable of Dhorimanna police station, said that the deceased were identified as Vishnu (50), Jitin (48) and Jignesh Kumar (50).

The local people took the four youths to Dhorimanna Hospital where the doctor declared three of them dead, said Kesharam and added that all three were residents of Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The dead bodies have been kept in the mortuary, police said, adding the post-mortem will be done after arrival of the family members, according to the news agency.

(with PTI inputs)

