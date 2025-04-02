A bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) collided with a Bolero on the Khamgaon-Shegaon highway, a police official said

The police said that five persons were killed in a collision between a bus and an SUV in eastern Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Wednesday morning, reported news agency PTI.

A bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) collided with a Bolero on the Khamgaon-Shegaon highway, a police official said, reported PTI.

Soon thereafter, a private bus collided with the two vehicles, he said.

Efforts were on to extricate the driver of the private bus from its mangled front cabin, the official added.

Man on morning walk dies in hit-and-run accident in Pune

In another incident, a 49-year-old man was killed during his morning walk after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in the Undri area of Pune on Tuesday, police said, reported PTI.

Sujit Kumar Singh was apparently flung against the roadside wall after being struck by the vehicle around 6.40 am. He died on the spot, reported PTI.

"Although there was no CCTV camera at the accident site, we have recovered footage from nearby housing societies. One recording shows him jogging 70-80 meters from the spot with a car visible seconds later," said an official of Kalepadal police station, reported PTI.

It is suspected that the same car hit him, but its number was not visible in the CCTV footage, he said.

Police have collected CCTV footage from eight locations in the vicinity and are working to identify and track down the vehicle, the official said.

Three of family killed in car crash in Karnataka

Meanwhile, three members of a family, including two boys died, and three others were injured allegedly after their speeding car flipped on the road in this district, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The accident that occurred on Tuesday morning on NH-150 A was caught on CCTV camera. In the video, the car could be seen hitting the divider and flipping at least 10 times non-stop, reported PTI.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the driver of the speeding car allegedly lost control and crashed into the divider following which the vehicle flipped at least 10 times resulting in death of Moula Abdul (35) who was driving it and his two sons, they said, reported PTI.

The injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The family, hailing from Yadgiri district, was traveling from Bengaluru to their native place when the mishap occurred, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)