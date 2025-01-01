The truck had broken down and halted on the road at Mahakal village in Ambad tehsil when the car rammed into it from the rear, an official said

As many as four persons, including three members of a family, died on the spot as their car hit a stationary truck in central Maharashtra's Jalna district on Wednesday afternoon, police said, reported the PTI.

Two persons in the car sustained injuries in the accident that took place on Solapur-Dhule road around 1 pm, police said.

The victims were returning to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after a visit to the holy town of Akkalkot, an official said, according to the PTI.

The truck had broken down and halted on the road at Mahakal village in Ambad tehsil when the car rammed into it from the rear, he said.

The deceased were identified as Anita Parshuram Kunte (48), Bhagwat Chore (47), Srushti Bhagwat Chore (13) and Vedant Bhagwat Chore (11), they died on the spot, said an official.

Parshuram Kunte, who was driving the car, and Chhaya Chore sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra. They are undergoing medical treatment, the official said.

The traffic on the busy highway was disrupted for nearly two hours until police swung into action and cleared the road.

Gondi Police are further investigating the incident, the news agency reported.

Truck overturns on Mumbai-Nashik highway; drunk driver detained

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a truck carrying foreign-made liquor overturned on Tuesday evening on the Nashik-Mumbai national highway near Shahapur in Thane district, the police said, as per the PTI.

The truck driver was allegedly driving drunk. He was detained after the accident near Lahe village, about 80 km from Mumbai, the police said.

The truck, laden with 940 boxes of liquor, was coming towards Mumbai from Nashik, an official said.

According to the PTI, the vehicular traffic on the Nashik-Mumbai national highway was affected for some time as liquor boxes fell on the road, he added.

The highway police removed the truck and retrieved the boxes.

A case is being registered at Shahapur police station in Maharashtra against the driver for causing the accident. He was carrying valid documents to transport liquor, the official said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)