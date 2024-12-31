Deputy Commissioner Vijaykant Sagar stated that this initiative is aimed at cultivating a positive attitude toward road safety

The campaign being held in eastern suburbs of the city on Tuesday. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Listen to this article Mumbai: Drivers, riders take 'pledge' to follow traffic rules for a safe New Year x 00:00

In an effort to promote road safety and instill a sense of responsibility among vehicle drivers and bike riders, Mumbai Police on Tuesday launched an innovative initiative ahead of the New Year.

The campaign launched under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 7, Vijaykant Sagar encourages drivers to take a pledge to adhere to traffic rules, an official said.

It includes a signature campaign, where drivers are asked to sign a pledge, promising to follow traffic rules in the coming year. The campaign is being carried out in key areas across eastern Mumbai, such as Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Mulund, which are known for heavy traffic and frequent accidents, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner Vijaykant Sagar stated that this initiative is aimed at cultivating a positive attitude toward road safety.

The goal is to create awareness about the importance of following traffic rules for the safety of all road users by engaging drivers in the initiative, we hope to inspire a long-term shift in behavior and follow traffic rules, which shall contribute to making Mumbai’s roads safer, Sagar said.