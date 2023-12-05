Maharashtra: Four held for bid to rob jeweller in Latur; weapons seized

The Latur Police in Maharashtra have arrested four persons for allegedly trying to rob a jeweller of his valuables, an official said

The Latur Police in Maharashtra have arrested four persons for allegedly trying to rob a jeweller of his valuables, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the incident took place on Monday night in Gul Market area of Latur city in Maharashtra, he said.

The local crime branch took action against them and seized weapons from the accused identified as Santosh Patekar (26), Nilesh alias Bharat alias Nana Kshirsagar (25), Dnyaneshwar Potdar (31) and Akshay Mahamuni (28), they said, as per the PTI.

"Police had received information that some persons would rob a jeweller by taking away his bag containing jewellery. Based on the tip-off, police began taking action. These four persons were found moving suspiciously in Gul Market area. The police nabbed them even before they could harm the jeweller," the police official said.

During their interrogation, the accused admitted that they hatched a conspiracy to rob the jeweller with the help of weapons. They told the police that Potdar and Mahamuni were debt-ridden and in order to earn easy money, they hatched a conspiracy, he said.

A crime branch team led by inspector Sanjivan Mirkale took the action against the accused.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after a monetary dispute, packed the body in a drum and threw it in a forest area in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

The incident took place on Sunday and following a complaint by the family of the 32-year-old victim, the man was arrested on Monday, they said.

The couple was married for 12 years and the accused, resident of Titwala area here, used to frequently harass his wife and demanded money from her parents, an official from Kalyan rural police station said, as per the PTI.

The woman's family had already given Rs 80,000 to the man. He wanted Rs 2 lakh for buying an auto-rickshaw which they could not give, he said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

The couple quarrelled frequently over this and other issues.

On Sunday, the man allegedly hit on his wife's head with an iron rod and then strangulated her to death with a rope, the official said.

The man then packed the body in a large drum, transported it to a forest in an auto-rickshaw near Ambernath and threw it there, he said.

On Monday, the woman's mother called the man after not getting any response from her daughter.

The man told her that he had killed her daughter and thrown the body in a forest, and that he was already at a police station, the official said.

Based on the information, local police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The man was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), the police said, adding a probe was on into the case.

(with PTI inputs)

