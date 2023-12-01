Terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter; weapons recovered: Indian Army

Indian Army confirmed on Friday that one militant was killed in an encounter between security forces and a terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. During the operation, arms and ammunition were also seized

The Indian Army confirmed on Friday that one militant was killed in an encounter between security forces and a terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. During the operation, arms and ammunition was also seized, stated a report in ANI.

The Indian Army's Chinar Corps reported on its social media platform X that the Army and Jammu and Kashmir police conducted a joint operation in Arihal village, Pulwama, during the night of November 30 to December 1. "On specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army & Jammu-Kashmir Police on the intervening night of 30 Nov-01 Dec 23 at Arihal, Pulwama. Cordon laid & contact established. 01xTerrorist has been eliminated along with the recovery of weapons and war-like stores. Search operation in progress." the Chinar Corps was quoted as saying on X.

According to the ANI report, the security forces further stated that the terrorist was associated with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and they also received incriminating materials with arms and ammunition

In their press statement issued later in the day, the forces said, "In the ensuing exchange, the terrorist, identified as Kifayat Ayoub Alie son of Mohd Ayoub Alie resident of Pinjoora Shopian, associated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT, was neutralized, and his body was recovered from the encounter site."

They further stated in the press note that the terrorist who was neutralised has been incriminated in several terror-related crimes in Shopian district. The ANI report cited the statement and said, "Significant incriminating materials, along with arms and ammunition including 01 pistol, 02 magazine, 05 RDS, 02 grenades, were seized from the encounter site."

They said that the recovered items are now part of the case records and that further probe is underway. They added that a case under relevant provisions has been filed.

The security forces appealed to the public living in the area to not approach the encounter site till they sanitised the area completely and cleared it of any potential explosive materials.

With ANI inputs

