Four persons were arrested allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 2.97 lakh in Nashik district in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The police official said that the accused were identified as Ajay Bhika Raikar, Mohsin Hanif Sheikh and Altaf Piran Shah.

The four were held on Thursday with 61.5 grams of mephedrone, the official said.

The accused were further interrogated to trace the supplier of the drugs to them and their interrogation led to the arrest of alleged supplier Aakarshan Srisrimal, the official added.

An FIR has been registered against the accused and they have been charged under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Indiranagar police station official said, as per the PTI.

Mumbai DRI seizes Rs 24 crore mephedrone from bus; 5 held

Meanwhile, in an another, earlier this week, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized 16 kg of mephedrone, an official had earlier stated.

The drugs were being smuggled from Hyderabad to Mumbai in a bus and arrested five persons were arrested in connection with the matter, the officials said on Wednesday, according to the PTI.

The seized contraband was valued at more than Rs 24 crore, they said, adding that Rs 1.9 crore in cash was also recovered from three of the accused persons.

Based on intelligence inputs, the DRI's Mumbai zonal team mounted surveillance on two suspects and intercepted them in the early hours of Tuesday while they were travelling in a bus, an official said.

During the searches of their luggage, the DRI sleuths recovered 16 kg of a powdered substance, which was confirmed as mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant, after testing, he said.

The contraband was being smuggled to Mumbai from Hyderabad using the road transport route, the official said.

After interrogation of the two accused, the DRI apprehended three more persons, including an alleged middleman and a receiver.

The officials also seized Rs 1.93 crore cash from their possession, he said.

All the five accused were placed under arrest under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)