Breaking News
Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely on December 11 or 12
WR to operate night block of four hrs between Santacruz and Goregaon on weekend
Bandra cops rush to theater screening Pushpa 2 after spray causes distress to audience
Fulfil Maratha quota demand by Jan 5 or face fresh agitation: Jarange
Former Maharashtra minister Madhukar Pichad passes away
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Four held with mephedrone worth Rs 297 lakh in Maharashtras Nashik

Four held with mephedrone worth Rs 2.97 lakh in Maharashtra's Nashik

Updated on: 06 December,2024 08:23 PM IST  |  Nashik
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

An FIR has been registered against the accused and they have been charged under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, an official said

Four held with mephedrone worth Rs 2.97 lakh in Maharashtra's Nashik

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Four held with mephedrone worth Rs 2.97 lakh in Maharashtra's Nashik
x
00:00

Four persons were arrested allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 2.97 lakh in Nashik district in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday, reported the PTI.


The police official said that the accused were identified as Ajay Bhika Raikar, Mohsin Hanif Sheikh and Altaf Piran Shah.


The four were held on Thursday with 61.5 grams of mephedrone, the official said.


The accused were further interrogated to trace the supplier of the drugs to them and their interrogation led to the arrest of alleged supplier Aakarshan Srisrimal, the official added.

An FIR has been registered against the accused and they have been charged under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Indiranagar police station official said, as per the PTI.

Mumbai DRI seizes Rs 24 crore mephedrone from bus; 5 held

Meanwhile, in an another, earlier this week, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized 16 kg of mephedrone, an official had earlier stated.

The drugs were being smuggled from Hyderabad to Mumbai in a bus and arrested five persons were arrested in connection with the matter, the officials said on Wednesday, according to the PTI.

The seized contraband was valued at more than Rs 24 crore, they said, adding that Rs 1.9 crore in cash was also recovered from three of the accused persons.

Based on intelligence inputs, the DRI's Mumbai zonal team mounted surveillance on two suspects and intercepted them in the early hours of Tuesday while they were travelling in a bus, an official said.

During the searches of their luggage, the DRI sleuths recovered 16 kg of a powdered substance, which was confirmed as mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant, after testing, he said.

The contraband was being smuggled to Mumbai from Hyderabad using the road transport route, the official said.

After interrogation of the two accused, the DRI apprehended three more persons, including an alleged middleman and a receiver.

The officials also seized Rs 1.93 crore cash from their possession, he said.

All the five accused were placed under arrest under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nashik Crime News maharashtra India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK