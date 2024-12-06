Pichad, a prominent leader from the tribal community who represented Akole assembly constituency in Ahilyanagar district from 1980 to 2009, served as a minister in multiple governments till 1995

Madhukar Pichad. File Pic/X

Listen to this article Former Maharashtra minister Madhukar Pichad passes away, Shinde, Bhujbal express grief x 00:00

Former Maharashtra minister Madhukar Pichad passed away on Friday at a hospital in Nashik district of Maharashtra following a brief illness, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madhukar Pichad was 84.

Pichad was hospitalised a month ago after suffering a brain stroke, senior NCP leader and his former colleague Chhagan Bhujbal told PTI.

"He contracted infection and was put on ventilator five-six days ago,' Bhujbal said.

In a post on X, Bhujbal wrote, "The passing of Madhukar Pichad has deeply saddened me."

Bhujbal expressed that Pichad was a close associate and a key ally of the NCP after its formation. He recalled working alongside Pichad during the period of 1995-1999, when they were both leaders of the opposition in the state legislature. Bhujbal described Pichad as a mentor and a big brother, whose guidance was invaluable.

Bhujbal visited Pichad in the hospital in Nashik and spoke with his son, Vaibhav Pichad, before the leader's passing. He conveyed his condolences and offered support to the grieving family. Bhujbal also acknowledged the immense loss to the tribal community, stating that the passing of Pichad, a key figure in tribal leadership, is a loss that cannot be replaced. He extended his support to the Pichad family in this difficult time and prayed for Pichad’s soul to rest in peace.

Pichad, a prominent leader from the tribal community who represented Akole assembly constituency in Ahilyanagar district from 1980 to 2009, served as a minister in multiple Congress governments till 1995. He became the leader of opposition in the state Legislative Assembly when the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government came to power in the state.

He quit the Congress and joined the Nationalist Congress Party formed by Sharad Pawar in 1999. He also served as the tribal development minister in the Vilasrao Deshmukh-led government.

In 2019, he and his son Vaibhav Pichad, a former MLA, switched loyalty to the BJP.

Following his demise, Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde expressed grief and said it was a huge loss.

In a social media post on X, Eknath Shinde wrote, "Veteran leader Madhukar Pichad's passing marks the end of a significant era in tribal welfare. Born into a tribal family, Pichad took up social work in the early 1960s, establishing a dairy cooperative to support his community."

He further stated, "His entire political career focused on the well-being of the tribal population, and he served as the guardian minister for Thane district for some time."

भूमिपुत्रांचा कैवारी हरपला...



ज्येष्ठ नेते मधुकरराव पिचड यांच्या निधनामुळे आदिवासी कल्याणाचे एक प्रदीर्घ पर्व जणू संपले. आदिवासी कुटुंबातच जन्म घेतलेल्या मधुकररावांनी साठीच्या दशकाच्या प्रारंभाला दूध संघाची निर्मिती करुन समाजकारणाचा वसा घेतला. त्यांचे सारे राजकारण आदिवासी… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) December 6, 2024

Deputy CM Shinde expressed that Pichad's passing is a loss to him and an irreplaceable loss to Maharashtra.

He acknowledged that it would have been great if Pichad had witnessed the new era of development in the state. Shinde also expressed his condolences to Pichad's family and the millions of tribal people mourning his loss.

(with PTI inputs)