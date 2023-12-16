Maharashtra: Gang of thieves bust by Latur Police, 34 mobile phones recovered

The Latur Police in Maharashtra has busted a gang and recovered 34 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 4.21 lakh, an official said

The Latur Police in Maharashtra has busted a gang and recovered 34 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 4.21 lakh from five members, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

Acting on a complaint lodged at Gandhi Chowk police station, separate teams of crime branch in Latur were formed to nab the thieves, who were picked up one after the other during investigation, as per the PTI.

A case has been registered under section 379 (Punishment for theft) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Latur Police in Maharashtra arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly snatching gold chains and recovered jewellery and a car collectively worth Rs 22.65 lakh from him in Latur city, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The accused, identified as Shivaji Gholap, was nabbed from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRTC) bus stop area on Friday, he said.

With his arrest, the police claimed to have cracked at least three cases of chain-snatchings in Latur and Dharashiv districts of Maharashtra and are looking for his woman accomplice, he said, adding that further investigation is underway, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the police in Maharashtra's Raigad district Thursday arrested six persons and claimed to have prevented a robbery at a godown of a company, an official said, the PTI reported.

The Khopoli police in the district were alerted around 12.50 am on Wednesday that a group of men were planning to commit robbery at a godown stocked with iron products, the official said, as per the PTI.

A team led by inspector Balasaheb Khade of the local crime branch laid a trap and arrested six men when they arrived at the godown.

The police recovered a country-made pistol, worth about Rs 45,000, with a live cartridge, knives, iron rods and chilli powder from the suspects, he said.

A case has been registered against the six under the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act, the official said, adding that a local court has remanded them in police custody till December 16.

(with PTI inputs)

