The Maharashtra government presented supplementary demands worth Rs 55,520.77 crore in the assembly on Thursday.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Listen to this article Maharashtra govt presents supplementary demands worth Rs 55,520 cr in state assembly x 00:00

The Maharashtra government presented supplementary demands on Thursday in the state assembly. According to a report in PTI, the state government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tabled additional budgetary demands worth Rs 55,520.77 crore in the assembly on the first of the legislative's winter session.

The Maharashtra legislature's winter session began on December 7 and will be held till December 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PTI report stated that the Finance Minister and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tabled the supplementary demands seeking extra funds beyond the budgeted allocation.

The supplementary demands comprise Rs 19,244.34 crore for essential expenses and Rs 32,792.81 crore designated for various ongoing state government programs and schemes. Additionally, Rs 3,483.62 crore is earmarked for the state's contribution to Union government schemes, the report added.

A finance department official was quoted in the PTI report as saying, "Several ongoing schemes rely on financial support from the state's funds."

The actual impact on the state's treasury from these supplementary demands is projected to be Rs 48,384.66 crore, according to the issued note, the report added.

Meanwhile, on the first day of Maharashtra legislature's winter session, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, on Thursday, staged a protest at Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur demanding farm loan waiver, bonus on paddy crop and higher minimum support prices for cotton and soybean. According to the PTI report, senior leaders of allies--Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress participated in the protest and sloganeered against the government.

Some had garlands made out of cotton and orange in their hands.

"The government is doing only 'panchnamas' (survey) and making announcements. We want funds in farmers' accounts and no announcements," Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar told media. He was speaking about farmers being hit due to unseasonal rains and not receiving apt MSPs for soybeans and cotton.

Other leaders, including the leader of opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, state Congress chief Nana Patole, NCP leaders Jayant Patil and Anil Deshmukh and Congress' Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat, also participated in the demonstration. Meanwhile, an MLA along with Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar, who was dressed like a doctor, demanded action against "ministers" linked with drug racketeer Lalit Patil.



With PTI inputs

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!