A person from Beed district in Maharashtra has been booked in connection with the case, a Crime Branch official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Gutkha, scented tobacco worth Rs 16.33 lakh seized in Latur, one booked x 00:00

Gutkha and scented tobacco worth Rs 16.33 lakh were seized in Latur, a police official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A person from Beed district in Maharashtra has been booked in connection with the matter, the Crime Branch official added.

A vehicle transporting the contraband from Karnataka to Ambajogai through Udgir here was intercepted at Nalegaon after a 20 kilometre chase on Friday on a tip-off, he said.

Further probe into the case is being carried out by Chakur police, the official said.

Manufacture and sale of gutkha is banned in Maharashtra.

Navi Mumbai police nabs 16 African nationals in Rs 12 crore drug seizure

Meanwhile, in a combating operation, the crime branch of Navi Mumbai Police has arrested 16 African nationals for their alleged involvement in the drug business peddling, the police said, adding that three of them have been arrested for using a fake passport or staying without a visa, reported news agency ANI.

According to a press release issued by Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate in Maharashtra, the combating operation was undertaken jointly by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) and Economic Offenses Branch (EOB) of the Navi Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Thursday night against a major crackdown.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bhausaheb Dhole said that during the operation the police have seized drugs worth approximately Rs 12 crore from the arrested African nationals.

The police teams conducted raids at as many as 25 places under the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, reported ANI.

"A total of 150 police officers and enforcers of Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate participated in the combating operation. They raided a total of 25 places within the Commissionerate limits and seized 2 kg 45 grams of cocaine (worth approximately Rs 10.22 crore), 663 grams of MD Powder (worth approximately Rs 1.48 crore), 58 grams of methylene (worth approximately Rs. 11.60 lakh), 23 grams of charas (worth approximately Rs. 3.45 lakh), 31 grams of ganja (worth approximately Rs 6 thousand) have been seized," the press release read, reported ANI.

Moreover, notices to leave the country have been issued to 73 African citizens whose passports and visas have expired.

(with PTI inputs)