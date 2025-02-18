Breaking News
Updated on: 18 February,2025 10:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The fugitive is believed to be hiding in Libya. According to officers, the accused was recruiting youth for terror attacks on sensitive installations across India

PIC/Screengrab of Red Corner Notice

Maharashtra ISIS module case: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mohammad Shoeb Khan
Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Mohammad Shoeb Khan, a fugitive accused in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) ISIS module case. Khan is believed to be hiding in Libya. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating a terror conspiracy linked to an ISIS module in Maharashtra. 


In February last year, the agency conducted multiple raids and arrested Mohammad Zoheb Khan. During the probe, investigators found evidence of an anti-India conspiracy being planned in coordination with Libya-based Mohammad Shoen Khan to promote ISIS’s extremist agenda.


According to officers, the accused were recruiting youth for terror attacks on sensitive installations across India. The NIA’s earlier investigation into the Maharashtra ISIS module case had revealed their involvement in anti-India activities and their allegiance to ISIS’s self-proclaimed Caliph.


The agency has also found that the accused had planned to carry out terror attacks in India and later escape to Afghanistan or Turkey. They were actively involved in developing a website to spread ISIS’s extremist ideology and recruit individuals globally.

Further investigations uncovered that Mohammad Shoeb Khan had recruited Mohammad Zoheb Khan, who then created a WhatsApp group to radicalise and enlist more than 50 young individuals from Aurangabad for ISIS operations. Officers said the accused were sharing videos on making explosives and IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) and had prepared a detailed action plan for executing terror attacks in multiple locations across India.

Crime News maharashtra National Investigation Agency afghanistan libya

