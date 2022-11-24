×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: 'Jhund' actor arrested for theft in Nagpur
Poonawala used to give cigarette burns to Walkar, claims her friend
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Eight-month-old child dies, toll rises to 13
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 52 new cases
Jain's continuance as minister 'shamelessness', unprecedented: Amit Shah
Kerala: Transgender-couple barred from tying the knot at temple

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Jhund actor arrested for theft in Nagpur

Maharashtra: 'Jhund' actor arrested for theft in Nagpur

Updated on: 24 November,2022 08:16 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

The police apprehended a minor suspect who disclosed Kshatriya's alleged involvement in the crime and the latter was arrested on Tuesday

Maharashtra: 'Jhund' actor arrested for theft in Nagpur

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Priyanshu Kshatriya (18), who played a prominent role in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Jhund", has been arrested for alleged theft, Nagpur city police said on Thursday.


Pradeep Mondawe (64), a resident of Mankapur area, had filed a complaint about theft of jewellery and cash worth Rs five lakh from his house, said a police official.



The police apprehended a minor suspect who disclosed Kshatriya's alleged involvement in the crime and the latter was arrested on Tuesday, the official said.


He was produced before a court which remanded him in police custody till November 25.

Also Read: Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Eight-month-old child dies, toll rises to 13

The stolen items were recovered from a pigeon box in Gaddigodam area, the official said.

The area, incidentally, features in Nagraj Manjule-directed "Jhund".

The critically acclaimed Hindi-language film is inspired by the life of Vijay Barse, a former sports teacher who introduced slum children to football in order to keep them away from crime and addictions.

Kshatriya had been earlier arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones of train passengers, the police official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Are you watching the FIFA 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news maharashtra nagpur crime news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK