Maharashtra: 'Jhund' actor arrested for theft in Nagpur

The police apprehended a minor suspect who disclosed Kshatriya's alleged involvement in the crime and the latter was arrested on Tuesday

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Priyanshu Kshatriya (18), who played a prominent role in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Jhund", has been arrested for alleged theft, Nagpur city police said on Thursday.

Pradeep Mondawe (64), a resident of Mankapur area, had filed a complaint about theft of jewellery and cash worth Rs five lakh from his house, said a police official.

The police apprehended a minor suspect who disclosed Kshatriya's alleged involvement in the crime and the latter was arrested on Tuesday, the official said.

He was produced before a court which remanded him in police custody till November 25.

Also Read: Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Eight-month-old child dies, toll rises to 13

The stolen items were recovered from a pigeon box in Gaddigodam area, the official said.

The area, incidentally, features in Nagraj Manjule-directed "Jhund".

The critically acclaimed Hindi-language film is inspired by the life of Vijay Barse, a former sports teacher who introduced slum children to football in order to keep them away from crime and addictions.

Kshatriya had been earlier arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones of train passengers, the police official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.