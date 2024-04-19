The affidavits disclose that Sunetra Pawar has loaned Rs 35 lakh to Sule and Rs 50 lakh to Pratibha Pawar, wife of Sharad Pawar

Supriya Sule. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024: Supriya Sule owes Rs 35 lakh to Sunetra Pawar, reveals election affidavit x 00:00

The electoral battle in Maharashtra's Baramati Lok Sabha seat is going to be a closely watched contest between NCP candidates Sunetra Pawar and Supriya Sule, who are vying for victory in the Pawar family's stronghold.

Despite the competitive spirit, recent disclosures in their nomination forms shed light on an intriguing financial interplay between the two candidates, reported news agency ANI.

The affidavits disclose that Sunetra Pawar has loaned Rs 35 lakh to Sule and Rs 50 lakh to Pratibha Pawar, wife of Sharad Pawar. Sule has also borrowed Rs 20 lakh from Parth Pawar, son of Sunetra and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Interestingly, the Sule family does not own any vehicles, reported ANI.

Sunetra Pawar's affidavit shows that her family owns property worth around Rs 121.45 crore, with investments in shares and mutual funds as well. She owns jewellery worth Rs 34.39 lakh, while her husband, Ajit Pawar, has assets worth Rs 37.15 crore in various banks, reported ANI.

On the other hand, Supriya Sule and her husband own property worth more than Rs 150 crore, with investments only in India. Sule has borrowed Rs 20 lakh from Parth Pawar and Rs 35 lakh from Sunetra Pawar. The couple also possesses jewellery worth around Rs 5.45 crore, including gold, silver, and diamonds, reported ANI.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024: Affidavits provide insight into the financial status and investments of both candidates

Overall, the affidavits provide insight into the financial status and investments of both candidates, showcasing their wealth and assets. The elections in Baramati are expected to be closely contested, with both candidates showcasing their financial strength and support within the Pawar family.

Both candidates filed their nominations on Thursday at the divisional commissioner office, following a show of strength by holding public rallies in the city.

Sunetra Pawar's public rally was attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and her husband, Ajit Pawar. Meanwhile, Supriya Sule's public rally was attended by Sharad Pawar and senior Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024: A fierce contest between Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi

Baramati will go to the polls on May 7.

Five parliamentary seats in Maharashtra will go to the polls in the first phase of polling on Friday, in which as many as 95.54 lakh registered voters will decide the fate of 97 candidates.

Maharashtra, the second-largest state after Uttar Pradesh (80), which contributes 48 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, will witness a fierce contest between the two major state coalitions - the Mahayuti (Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP)).

(With inputs from ANI)