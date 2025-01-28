The man was hacked to death by two on-record criminals near the Kondhwa crematorium; as per the police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 pm

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Man hacked to death in Pune, two arrested x 00:00

The police on Monday said that two persons were arrested for allegedly killing another man near the Kondhwa police station limits in Maharashtra's Pune, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man was hacked to death by two on-record criminals near the Kondhwa crematorium.

As per the police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 pm.

The deceased and the accused were known to each other and were consuming alcohol when a heated argument broke out between the accused Barish alias Barya Sanjay Khude (age 21 resident of Talim Chowk, Kondhwa), Akash Shubash Mankar (age 23, Resident of Gokul nagar, Pune) and the deceased Mallesh Kupendra Koli (age 32 resident of Gokul nagar, Pune), reported ANI.

According to the police, the dispute took a violent turn when Khude and Mankar allegedly assaulted Koli with a cement block and sticks resulting in his death), reported ANI.

The Kondhwa police have arrested the accused and a case has been registered under sections 103(1), and 3(5) of the BNS. Further investigation is carried out by Police Sub Inspector Gavde of the Kondhwa police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde stated, "The murder was a result of a dispute while drinking between friends, the accused are on record criminals. We have arrested the accused and further probe is underway)," reported ANI.

More updates on the matter are awaited.

24-year-old man killed in Nagpur over past enmity; four booked

A 24-year-old man, who was involved in a murder when he was a minor, was killed by four persons in Nagpur on Saturday, an official said, reported PTI.

Harsh Raju Shende was fatally attacked with sharp weapons near Prajapati Nagar Metro station, he said, reported PTI.

Police have registered a case and identified two of the alleged attackers as Saurabh Borkar and Durgesh Larokar, reported PTI.

According to an official from Pardi police station, Shende was involved in the killing of one Amol Humne in 2018. As he was a minor then, he did not face any punishment, which angered Humne's friends Saurabh and Durgesh.

Since then, Saurabh and Durgesh had been looking for an opportunity to target Shende, the official said, adding that police are trying to track down the killers.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)