The victim, a resident of Shahgad in adjoining Jalna district, was in a relationship with a man from a different community

Representational pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Man kills 17-year-old cousin by pushing her off a cliff in Sambhajinagar district x 00:00

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 25-year-old man allegedly pushed his minor cousin off a 500-foot-high cliff because he was angry over her affair, news agency PTI reported. The incident took place in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim was a 17-year-old resident of Shahgad in the adjoining Jalna district, PTI reported. According to the police, she was in a relationship with a man from a different community, and her family, along with other relatives, strongly disapproved of it.

When the girl's family learned about the affair, her father took her to his brother's house in Valadgaon, near Waluj in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the police said.

Her cousin, who is pursuing a postgraduation course in Pune, also disapproved of her affair. He went to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to counsel her, an officer said.

On Monday, he took her to Khawdya hill near Waluj, on the city's outskirts, on the pretext of discussing the matter, and suddenly pushed her off a 500-foot-high cliff, leading to her death, the officer added.

Some locals nearby saw the two going on the hill together. However, later the man came down the hill alone, the police said. The residents found something amiss and confronted the cousin and handed him over to the police, who placed him under arrest, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has strongly condemned the incident and asked the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure that the accused is booked under the relevant sections of the new criminal code, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A fair and time-bound investigation must be conducted to ensure accountability and justice in the case, the NCW said.

The action taken report and first information report (FIR) in the case should be submitted to the commission in two days, the panel said in its direction to the police, PTI reported.

Man kills 15-year-old daughter over love affair in Uttar Pradesh

A man allegedly killed his 15-year-old daughter with a sharp weapon over her love affair, the police in Uttar Pradesh said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi said the incident occurred in Garhi village of Shahjahanpur. The accused was opposed to his daughter's relationship with a young man, PTI reported.

"Despite repeated warnings, Sunaina refused to comply," he said.

"The girl's mother told police that a heated argument ensued between the father and daughter on Tuesday morning. During the argument, the daughter reportedly said, 'I will do whatever I want'," the officer stated.

Enraged by this, the accused slashed her throat with a sharp weapon, Awasthi added.

The police were informed about it later in the day and they found the girl's blood-soaked body in the courtyard of her house. The body has been sent for post-mortem, Awasthi said.

(With PTI inputs)