The shelters are equipped with all the necessary resources to help people stay warm during extreme cold

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath distributes blankets during the inauguration of a shelter home in Gorakhpur. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article UP: over 1,200 night and temporary shelters set up for protection from cold across state x 00:00

The Uttar Pradesh government has set up 1,240 night shelters and temporary accommodation facilities across the state, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shelters are equipped with all the necessary resources to help people stay warm during extreme cold. Over three lakh blankets have also been distributed to those in need.

As per official statement on Saturday, CM Yogi Adityanath has emphasised that no negligence will be tolerated in delivering blankets to the destitute, PTI cited.

The government is taking continuous measure to improve the facilities at night and temporary shelters. The goal is to shield every needy persons from the harsh winter season and provide them with safe and dignified accommodation, it said.

The CM stated that the operation of these shelters should be done with the highest care and responsibility. Police officials have been instructed to ensure that no individual is compelled to sleep outdoors, on dividers, roadsides or in parks, PTI reported.

The women's safety and needs have been given special attention in the night shelters. These shelters provide enough lighting, cleanliness, and heating systems to ensure women's safety and meet their needs.



A control room in the Relief Commissioner's office provides immediate communication about the state of shelters, heating, and blanket delivery. Any shortcomings identified through feedback are swiftly addressed, PTI reported.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also asked municipal corporations to tell the public about the night shelters. Each zone has a detailed list of shelters, and information can also be seen on digital screens at bus terminals and key landmarks. This allows individuals to simply find the nearest shelter.

Adequate budget allocations have been made to address winter-related issues in all districts, in accordance with the chief minister's directives, as per official statement, adding that the District Magistrates and Municipal Commissioners have also been instructed to inspect night shelters and heating arrangements on a regular basis.

District Magistrates are also responsible for visiting shelters, speaking with those in need, and implementing corrective actions based on their findings.

They have been asked to maintain cleanliness and a respectful atmosphere at the shelters. Furthermore, technical support is being employed to monitor the status of the bonfires set up in various areas, according to the statement, PTI reported.



(With PTI inputs)