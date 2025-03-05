Maharashtra: Man viciously attacks woman after she resists rape bid in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district

Accused Abhishek Navpute targeted the woman in the Ghardon area of the district; the accused allegedly tried to strangle and rape the woman when she was working in a field on Sunday

An official on Wednesday said that a 19-year-old man allegedly repeatedly slashed a 36-year-old woman after she resisted his attempt to rape her in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, reported news agency PTI.

Accused Abhishek Navpute targeted the woman in the Ghardon area of the district, the official said, reported PTI.

According to police, Navpute had been stalking the woman for the past some time despite her not responding to his overtures.

Navpute allegedly tried to strangle and rape the woman when she was working in a field on Sunday. When she fought back, he attacked her with a knife multiple times till she collapsed. The woman suffered about 15 wounds, the official said, reported PTI.

Assuming that the woman had died, Navpute fled from the spot. Later, the woman's mother-in-law spotted her and took her to a hospital. The woman became conscious on Monday night and told the police about the attack, reported PTI.

Navpute was tracked down and arrested from a farm on Tuesday, the official added.

One held for torturing OBC man in Maharashtra; activists stage protest

A man belonging to an OBC community has allegedly been tortured and branded with a hot rod by two brothers over a dispute in Maharashtra's Jalna district following which police have arrested one of the accused, officials said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Some clips of the incident, which took place last week, have gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and prompting activists of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to stage a protest on Tuesday and demand immediate arrest of the absconding accused, reported PTI.

The victim was going to offer prayers in a temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri last week at Janephal village in Bhokardan tehsil here when the two accused, who had an old dispute with the man, intercepted him and picked up a quarrel with him, as per the victim's complaint to police.

The accused forcibly took the victim to the temple's kitchen, stripped him and branded him with a hot rod on his thighs, stomach and knees, the complaint alleged.

The victim suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

One of the accused was arrested on Monday, while the search was on for his brother, Paradh police station inspector Santosh Mane said, reported PTI.

Some clips of brutalities committed by the accused went viral on social media.

OBC activists Laxman Hake and Deepak Borhade, and local functionaries of Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi staged a protest here on Tuesday, demanding immediate arrest of the other accused, reported PTI.

They also met police authorities and urged them to take strict action against the accused.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Borhade said it was an inhuman act and the police should immediately arrest the absconding accused and take stringent action against the culprits.

