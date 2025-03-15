"We should be able to tell our future generations that Aurangzeb came here and was buried in this land itself," said Danve, adding that calls to remove the grave was a "conspiracy to end this history"

Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve.

Listen to this article Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat, LoP Ambadas Danve trade barbs over removal of Aurangzeb's grave x 00:00

Leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) engaged in a war of words on Saturday over the grave of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in Khultabad, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, news agency PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ambadas Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, stated that the presence of the grave served as a reminder of how the Mughal king had been defeated and buried there. "We should be able to tell future generations that Aurangzeb came here and was buried on this land," he stated, adding that calls to remove the grave were part of a "conspiracy to erase this history". Danve also taunted those advocating for the removal of the tomb, saying, "Go and do it if you have the guts."

In response, Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, who is also the guardian minister of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, argued that there was no place in Maharashtra for the grave of a "cruel emperor" who tortured and executed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, PTI reported. "It should be removed. Those who love Aurangzeb and his grave can take the remnants home," he remarked.

Shirsat also hit out at Danve, saying, "They [the opposition] take out rallies with flags of Pakistan. If he thinks in such a way, then he should go and offer namaz there."

Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote banned from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar till April 5

Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote has been banned from entering Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar between March 16 and April 5, amid calls from certain groups to remove the grave of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb located in Khuldabad, PTI reported.

The order, issued by the deputy resident collector on Saturday, stated that Ekbote's organisation, Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Pratisthan, pays annual homage to the warrior king in Pune. Intelligence reports suggested that Ekbote and his supporters might attempt to visit Khuldabad to remove Aurangzeb’s tomb.

The district administration noted that views regarding Aurangzeb's grave had become "extreme" following the release of the film 'Chhaava', with some social media posts reflecting heightened tensions. It also mentioned that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal had planned protests from March 17, demanding the removal of the tomb.

Consequently, the district administration issued an order prohibiting Ekbote and his supporters from entering Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar between March 17 and April 5.

Ekbote is also accused of instigating the caste riots in Koregaon Bhima, Pune district, on January 1, 2018. He has previously participated in campaigns to remove the tomb of Afzal Khan, the Bijapur general killed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1659, which is situated at Pratapgad in Satara.

(With PTI inputs)