Breaking News
Mumbai cops move court for withdrawal of fake TRP case in which Arnab Goswami is an accused
176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Navi Mumbai: Two held with methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra MNS workers blacken non Marathi language signboards in Latur city

Maharashtra: MNS workers blacken non-Marathi language signboards in Latur city

Updated on: 29 November,2023 08:39 PM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

Top

The protest comes against the backdrop of the Supreme Court deadline for shopkeepers and other commercial establishments in the state to install signboards in the Devnagri Marathi script in bold letters by November 25

Maharashtra: MNS workers blacken non-Marathi language signboards in Latur city

MNS chief Raj Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: MNS workers blacken non-Marathi language signboards in Latur city
x
00:00

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena activists on Wednesday blackened the signboards of some shops and establishments which were displayed mainly in English instead of the state language Marathi.


The protest comes against the backdrop of the Supreme Court deadline for shopkeepers and other commercial establishments in the state to install signboards in the Devnagri Marathi script in bold letters by November 25.


A local MNS leader said that party activists visited various areas in the city. They blackened some signboards where the names of the establishments were displayed in languages other than Marathi.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

latur maharashtra maharashtra navnirman sena news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK