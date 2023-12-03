Breaking News
Mumbai: Next week predicted to be warmer, more polluted
Mumbai: A new cleanliness drive to target roads, parks in the city
Mumbai crime news: 4 held with counterfeit watches worth Rs 6.16 crore in Fort
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issues notices to shops over boards
Mumbai crime news: Suspect wanted in UP armed robbery arrested in Andheri
Mumbai: Auto driver plunges into creek in Borivli
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Nagpur man wife dead daughter seriously injured as truck hits motorcycle

Maharashtra: Nagpur man, wife dead, daughter seriously injured as truck hits motorcycle

Updated on: 03 December,2023 10:32 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

The incident took place at 9:30am on Saturday near a godown in Jamtha and the deceased have been identified as Dilip Lende (45) and his wife Sarika (40)

Maharashtra: Nagpur man, wife dead, daughter seriously injured as truck hits motorcycle

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Nagpur man, wife dead, daughter seriously injured as truck hits motorcycle
x
00:00

A couple was killed and their 13-year-old daughter sustained grievous injuries after a truck hit their motorcycle on Wardha Road in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.


The incident took place at 9:30am on Saturday near a godown in Jamtha and the deceased have been identified as Dilip Lende (45) and his wife Sarika (40), he said.


"Their daughter Lavanya is hospitalised and her condition is serious. Dilip and Sarika died en route to the hospital. The truck driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him," he said.


A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, th Hingna police station official said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nagpur maharashtra india India news national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK