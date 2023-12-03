Maharashtra: Nagpur man, wife dead, daughter seriously injured as truck hits motorcycle

The incident took place at 9:30am on Saturday near a godown in Jamtha and the deceased have been identified as Dilip Lende (45) and his wife Sarika (40)

Representational Image

A couple was killed and their 13-year-old daughter sustained grievous injuries after a truck hit their motorcycle on Wardha Road in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at 9:30am on Saturday near a godown in Jamtha and the deceased have been identified as Dilip Lende (45) and his wife Sarika (40), he said.

"Their daughter Lavanya is hospitalised and her condition is serious. Dilip and Sarika died en route to the hospital. The truck driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him," he said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, th Hingna police station official said.

