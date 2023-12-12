Maharashtra: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, others detained during protest

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar and several others were detained by police during a protest in Nagpur district of Maharashtra

The protest in Nagpur. Pic/Rohit Pawar/X

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar and several others were detained by police during a protest in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, the PTI reported.

The 'Yuva Sangharsh Morcha' (protest march) organised by Rohit Pawar from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction reached the city earlier in the day and culminated in a public meeting on Tekdi Road.

The participants in the march wanted to hand over several memorandums of demands which they had received from people on the way, but no representative of the Maharashtra government was present to accept the memorandums, Rohit Pawar told reporters.

Angry NCP workers then began to shout slogans and tried to head towards the legislature complex.

Subsequently, police detained Rohit Pawar, Salil Deshmukh, Sangram Deshmukh and many other NCP workers, an official said.

The march had started from Pune and covered a distance of around 800 km before reaching the city where the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is underway.

Meanwhile, NCP founder Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the Centre and the Maharashtra government have the responsibility of giving hope to the new generation on the issue of reservation to different communities, which has become a 'serious' matter, the news agency reported.

Sharad Pawar's statement came in the backdrop of the ongoing agitation by the Maratha community in the state seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC category.

"The Centre and the state have the responsibility of giving hope to the new generation on the issue of reservation which has become serious (matter), be it reservation to Maratha, Dhangar, Lingayat or Muslim (communities)," he said, as per the PTI.

The former Union minister was addressing a programme marking the culmination of 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' undertaken by Rohit Pawar in Nagpur.

The yatra covered a distance of 800km in a span of 32 days and passed through 20 talukas and 400 villages across 10 districts of Maharashtra, said the Rajya Sabha member.

The yatra concluded on the day when Sharad Pawar turned 83.

The purpose of the yatra was to "awaken" the Centre and the state government if they are not discharging this duty (of providing quota to different communities), he maintained.

(with PTI inputs)

