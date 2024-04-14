One person died and more than 75 people fell sick due to food poisoning in Majri colliery area in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Sunday, a health official said, reported the PTI.

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: One dead, more than 75 fall ill due to food poisoning in Chandrapur x 00:00

One person died and more than 75 people fell sick allegedly due to food poisoning in Majri colliery area in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Sunday, a health official said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the incident occurred after more than 400 people had 'prasad' on Saturday evening during a religious function on the eve of Chaitra Navratri Mahotsav in a Kali temple, he said, according to the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Some of them started feeling unwell after reaching home and 79 arrived at Warora civil hospital past midnight. The condition of six persons was critical and they were shifted to Chandrapur district hospital. Of these, a man identified as Gurufem Yadav died," the official said, the news agency reported on Sunday.

The other patients are stable and are under treatment, he added.

Two killed, one injured in Thane house wall collapse

In an another incident in Maharashtra's Thane, two people were killed and another person was injured after a wall collapsed during repairs to a house in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, an official said, reported the PTI.

Those killed in the incident were identified as a worker and a labour contractor involved in the repair works, the officials said.

While worker Makhanlal Yadav (25) and labour contractor Hariram Chouhan (49) were killed, the second worker suffered injuries, the official said, as per the PTI.

The incident took place at around 11 am in Bhayander East located on the outskirts of Mumbai, the official said.

A house was being repaired when one of its walls collapsed on two workers and a labour contractor.

After being alerted, the local firemen reached the spot, cleared the rubble and rushed the injured worker to a government hospital.

A police officer from the Navghar police station in the area said that a first information report (FIR) was being registered for negligence under the Indian Penal Code, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, last week, a single-storey under-construction house collapsed in Thane district late Sunday evening, civic officials said, reported news agency PTI.

Nobody was injured in the incident that took place in the Bhiwandi area of Mumbai.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!