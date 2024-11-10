The complainant owns a property in Nashik Rural and rents it out to holidayers, an official said

Police in Maharashtra's Nashik district have registered a case against two persons for allegedly duping a man of about Rs 76,000 by sub-letting his villa to a third party, an official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

An official from the Trambakeshwar police station in Nashik said that complainant owns a property in Nashik Rural and rents it out to holidayers. Police identified the accused as Chinmay Mungi and Abhishek Vidawat, according to the PTI.

Mungi recently rented the villa for three days for a party with his friends and the deal was finalised at Rs 1.08 lakh. While he made an initial payment of Rs 31,800, the rest was to be cleared after Mungi and his friends checked in.

On the second day, when the owner reached the place, he found a family from Gujarat at his property. The family said that they had rented the villa through Mungi and Vidawat and refused to pay the remaining Rs 76,200 to the owner, the official said citing the FIR, as per the PTI.

Mungi became evasive after the owner demanded the money and subsequently became unreachable.

The villa owner then approached the police and a cheating case was registered on Saturday, the official said, adding that a probe is underway, the news agency reported.

DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.67 crore at Mumbai airport; two held

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 3.35 kg of gold worth Rs 2.67 crore from a woman at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The DRI had received a tip-off that a ground handling staff member of Celebi NAS Airport Service and a customer service executive at the airport were involved in smuggling gold, the official said.

The team intercepted the woman executive at the airport's exit gate and retrieved two packets containing 3.35 kg of gold in paste form from her person, he said.

Officers also apprehended a member of the ground handling staff, who retrieved the packets from a waste cart of the flight and handed them over to the woman, who was smuggling it out of the airport using her aerodrome entry permit (AEP), the official said.

He said the accused were arrested under relevant sections of the Customs Act.

(with PTI inputs)