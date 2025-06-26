According to police reports, Kondhre is accused of inappropriately touching the officer during the event, with the incident being recorded on CCTV. The police are presently reviewing CCTV footage from the venue, and witness testimonies are being documented

The Pune City Police have registered a case against Pramod Kondhre, the general secretary of the BJP's city unit, for allegedly sexually harassing a senior woman police officer on Monday, stated a senior Pune City Police official on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near the venue of an event attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday, where numerous BJP officials had assembled, reported news agency ANI.

According to police reports, Kondhre is accused of inappropriately touching the officer during the event, with the incident being recorded on CCTV. The police are presently reviewing CCTV footage from the venue, and witness testimonies are being documented. Kondhre, a longstanding office-bearer from the Kasba Peth area of Pune City, has denied the allegations in his statement to the authorities.

The case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 75 (sexual harassment), reported ANI.

In response, BJP City President Dhiraj Ghate issued a statement saying, "After the incident came to light, we spoke with Pramod Kondhre. He has voluntarily resigned from all his party posts pending the investigation. We believe the facts will emerge during the probe, and if he is found guilty, appropriate action will be taken further", reported news agency ANI.

Delhi: Female patient sexually assaulted by co-patient, dies during treatment at GTB Hospital

In another tragic case of sexual harassment, a female patient, allegedly sexually assaulted by a co-patient inside Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital in Delhi, passed away during her treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital on Wednesday.

Information regarding sexual assault against a female patient in JPC hospital was received at the New Usmanpur Police Station on Monday.

During the enquiry, it came to light that she was admitted to the hospital on June 21. During treatment, when she went out of the ward, an alleged incident of molestation with her was reported, following which legal action has been taken under appropriate sections of law by PS New Usmanpur.

She was subsequently referred to GTB Hospital for specialised treatment. As per her medico-legal case (MLC), no visible external injuries were noted at the time of examination.

On Wednesday, GTB Hospital informed that the patient passed away during the course of treatment. In this regard, a case has already been registered, and further legal action will be initiated on the basis of PME reports.

Earlier on Monday, as the police received the information regarding the alleged sexual assault, they said, "On reaching the spot, the police team found that a female patient admitted in the hospital had been sexually assaulted by another patient, identified as Mohd. Faiz, a resident of Kachchi Khajuri, aged 23 years."

