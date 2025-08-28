Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Over 2200 people shifted as heavy rains lash Marathwada IMD issues orange alert

Over 2,200 people shifted as heavy rains lash Marathwada; IMD issues orange alert

Updated on: 28 August,2025 07:19 PM IST  |  Latur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Heavy rains have created a havoc in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, forcing the evacuation of 2,236 people in Nanded and Latur districts. Several roads, bridges and villages remain inundated as rainfall crossed 115 mm in parts of Nanded. With IMD issuing an ‘orange’ alert for Nanded, Latur and Dharashiv, the situation is likely to remain critical

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article
00:00

After heavy rains lashed parts of Maharashtra two weeks ago, the Marathwada region has now come under nature's fury. Amid heavy rainfall in the Marathwada region, more than 2,200 persons have been shifted to safety in the Nanded and Latur districts, officials stated. 

According to news agency PTI, almost 17 revenue circles in Mukhed, Kandhar and Naygaon faced heavy rainfall, with the highest of 115 millimetres, being recorded in the Biloli and Narsi areas in Nanded. Meanwhile, twenty-nine circles in Latur recorded rainfall of above 65 mm, stated officials.



A local official, while addressing the situation, said, "In Nanded, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were sent to villages in Degloor after water entered several homes in Dharmabad, Naygaon and Kandhar this morning. Road links to Gonar, Jakepur, Rui and Kandharewadi villages have been affected due to the rains." 


While addressing the concerns, he further added that as a precautionary measure, 2,236 persons from 871 households in Sangvi Umar, Medankallur, Shelgaon and Tamlur villages were shifted to safety by the Nanded administration. "At present, 3.63 lakh cusec (cubic feet per second) of water is being released from eight projects of Nanded. These include the Vishnupuri, Yeldari and Siddheshwar dams," the official said.

While addressing the condition in Latur, the official asserted, “Many bridges are inundated, and 41 roads have been closed for traffic in Ausa, Nilanga, Latur and Udgir talukas due to heavy rains."

These include Atnoor Bridge, Ooti Almala Bridge, and Narsi Bridge, among others, reported PTI. 

He further said, "In a 24-hour period ending at 8am today, Latur district reported 62.8 mm of rain. Jalkot taluka recorded the highest rainfall at 77.9 mm, while Nilanga registered the lowest at 50 mm. No casualty has been reported so far." 

The official also highlighted that due to excess rainfall, water entered homes in Ahmedpur's Thodga and Hasrani villages as well as Belsangvi in Nilanga.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for Nanded, Latur and Dharashiv for Thursday and a 'yellow' alert for Nanded on Friday. 

As per the IMD's colour codes, a green code is for less than 64 mm of rain in a 24-hour period, while a 'yellow' alert is issued when expected rainfall is in the 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm range. An 'orange' alert is issued when 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of rain is expected in a single day, while a 'red' alert denotes rain in excess of 204.5 mm in a single day.

(With inputs from PTI)

