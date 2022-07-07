Maharashtra rains: Man found dead in swollen drain in Palghar

A police official said they suspect that the deceased, identified as Rahul Vishwakarma, might have slipped into the drain amid the heavy showers and got washed away

Representative image

The decomposed body of a man was found in a swollen drain in Maharashtra's Palghar district which has been witnessing heavy rains since the last few days, a fire official said on Thursday.

Local firemen got a call around 4 pm on Wednesday from a person who spotted the body in the drain in Madhuban locality of Vasai township, an official from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation's fire services said.

The firemen rushed to the spot and fished out the body, which was highly decomposed, and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

Vishwakarma worked in a local factory, an official from Valiv police station said, adding that they have registered a case of accidental death.

There was water-logging in many areas following heavy downpour in Vasai and Virar towns here since Wednesday.

