Maharashtra rains: Two dead, one missing after being swept away in flood waters in Nagpur

Two people including a man and an elderly woman lost their lives and boy went went missing after they were swept away in flood waters in separate incidents amid heavy rains in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, the officials said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The search of the the boy aged around 12-year-old was underway, the officials said.

The district administration said in a press release that all three were swept away in flood waters on Saturday.

The rising waters of a nullah dragged away Bhojraj Patle (52) at Shyam Nagar, Punapur. His body was recovered later, it said.

At Narendra Nagar, 85-year-old Vishvesharrao Weluekar met a similar fate. Her body was found on Sunday morning, according to the PTI.

Shravan Tulsikar (12) was playing near a swollen nullah at Mohan Nagar in Bharatwada when he fell into it. He is yet to be traced, said the release, as per the PTI.

Heavy rains lashed Nagpur city and parts of the district on Saturday morning, disrupting normal life as water entered low-lying areas, prompting the authorities to move people to safer places and declare a holiday for schools and colleges for the day as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rains at isolated places in Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Amravati, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Gondia and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra on Sunday night.

In Gadchiroli district, 31 roads are blocked due to rains and overflowing rivers and streams, said officials, the news agency reported on Sunday.

IMD issues alert, intense spells of rain likely in parts of Maharashtra

The IMD had on Saturday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for the next three days forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places while an orange alert was issued for Saturday.

As per the IMD forecast, Thane district of Maharashtra is very likely to receive heavy rainfall in a few places for the next 3 days.

The weather department had issued an orange alert for the coastal district of Raigad in Maharashtra for the next 3 days warning of extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places.

