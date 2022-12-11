Maharashtra Samruddhi Expressway will deliver Rs 50,000 crore in two years: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis also announced that next, an expressway connecting Nagpur and Goa will be built

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the newly inaugurated Phase-I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, covering a distance of 520 km and connecting Nagpur and Shirdi will deliver Rs 50,000 crore in the coming two years.

"In the next two years, this Mahamarg will get you Rs 50,000 crore," Fadnavis said while addressing a public gathering here in Nagpur.

The 701 km Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg - being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore, connecting Nagpur and Mumbai- is one of India's longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra's 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik.

On the inauguration of the Expressway, Fadnavis also announced that next, an expressway connecting Nagpur and Goa will be built.

Deputy CM further in his address, praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and said, "The inauguration of the Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg has been our 20 years old dream, which has come true."

Prior to its inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated Phase I of the Nagpur Metro rail project and purchased a ticket to take a ride on the Metro from Freedom Park to Khapri.

PM Modi then laid the foundation stone of Phase- II of the rail project, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6700 crore.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also flagged off the sixth Vande Bharat Express that will run between Maharashtra's Nagpur and Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

After inaugurating various development projects in Nagpur, PM Modi in his address to the people outlined the '11 stars' of development, intended to give a new direction to Maharashtra's growth.

"The first is Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, second Nagpur AIIMS, third is National Institute of One Health, fourth is ICMR research centre in Chandrapur, fifth is CPET Chandrapur, the project which has been started to reduce the pollution in Nagpur's Naag river, seventh is the inauguration of Nagpur phase 1 and foundation stone laying of phase 2, eighth is Vande Bharat Express between Nagpur and Bilaspur, ninth is a redevelopment project of Nagpur and Ajni railway station, the tenth is the inauguration of maintenance depot of rail engine of 12,000 horsepower in Ajni and eleventh is the inauguration of Koli-Narked route in Nagpur-Itarsi," the Prime Minister said while detailing the projects inaugurated today.

He further said that the infrastructure projects inaugurated today show the holistic vision of infrastructural development.

"The projects which have been inaugurated today show a holistic vision of infrastructural development. AIIMS is one kind of infrastructure and Samriddhi Mahamarg is another kind of infrastructure. Vande Bharat and Nagpur Metro are two different kinds of the character of infrastructure," he said.

"Better connectivity empowers growth and progress at a great pace. The government has worked towards achieving this vision and I am happy that we could achieve it with public participation," the Prime Minister added.

