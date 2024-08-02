The seven people onboard the tractor got swept away in the stream after the tractor trolley overturned while crossing the river on Friday

As per the NDRF, five people have been evacuated while two are still missing. Pic/ NDRF

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Seven people fall into the Krishna river near Kolhapur; 5 rescued, 2 missing x 00:00

Seven people fell into the Krishna river after the tractor overturned while crossing the River in Ichalkaranji in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), five people have been evacuated while two are still missing.

The seven people onboard the tractor got swept away in the stream after the tractor trolley overturned.

"At Akiwat, Taluka Shirol, District Kolhapur, 7 persons fell into the river after the tractor-trolley overturned into it. 5 people have already been evacuated by civilians and 2 persons are still missing," NDRF said.

Soon after getting the information the NDRF team stationed at Shirol moved to the location to conduct a search and rescue operation.

The local authorities have already reached the spot, NDRF said. A search operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

Several regions in Maharashtra are currently facing continuous heavy rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging and extensive traffic snarls in many cities.

Kolhapur floods: CM asks District Magistrate to extend all possible assistance to locals

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde discussed the rainfall and flood situation in Kolhapur with District Magistrate Amol Yedge and directed him to immediately provide relief to those affected in flood. He said that if the need arises, more teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) should be sent to Kolhapur. The Army must also be roped if needed, the CM directed the District Magistrate. He further instructed the administration to plan the discharge of water from Almatti Dam in coordination with the Karnataka administration.

Shinde is in New Delhi to attend the Niti Aayog meeting. Before leaving for Delhi, he spoke to Yedge on phone and discussed about the situation in Kolhapur and on the relief and rescue operations.

The Panchganga river is flowing above the danger mark and there is a possibility of further increase in the water level in the dam following yesterday's incessant rain. Keeping this in view, CM Shinde asked the administration to be on alert on the ground. He further said that the residents who face danger owing to the rising water levels should be evacuated to safety and must be provided all the facilities in the shelter homes. He also said that two teams of NDRF and a team of Indian Army have been pressed into service for assistance in this period. CM Shinde directed officials to be in continuous contact with the Almatti dam administration regarding the discharge of water and take necessary action to prevent any untoward incident. He added that people should be alerted about the water discharge to ensure that they do not have to face hardships.

The Kolhapur District Administration has already relocated 5,849 people from 1,379 families from the flood-affected areas. Of these, 5,116 people are from the Karveer Tahsil alone. Around 3,080 domestic animals have also been taken to safe places by the administration.

A total of 54 roads, including 10 state highways, have been closed for traffic. The administration's daily report also mentioned the partial damage to more than 200 houses but no casualties have been reported till now.

Earlier in the day, District Guardian Minister Hasan Mushrif held a review meeting with the senior officials of the district administration and instructed them to give all the possible help and support to the people. He also appealed to the residents not to panic in this situation, as all arrangements are in place.

"People must cooperate with officials in relocating themselves on time," he said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)