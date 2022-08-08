Maharashtra: Several Sena functionaries in Nanded join Shinde faction during CM's visit

Shinde, who carried out the ground-breaking ceremonies of some developmental works in Nanded, also addressed a public meeting

CM Eknath Shinde. File Photo

Several Shiv Sena office-bearers in Nanded in Maharashtra on Monday joined the faction of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his visit.

These include district presidents Umesh Bonde and Anand Bondharkar and twelve taluka heads of the party, functionaries of the Shinde faction said.

Also Read: Fight over Shiv Sena poll symbol: Uddhav calls for party membership boost

Shinde, who carried out the ground-breaking ceremonies of some developmental works in Nanded, also addressed a public meeting.

The state has allotted Rs 192 crore for the development of roads in Parbhani, Nanded and Hingoli, while works on bridges and roads will be taken up in Purna and other areas of Nanded, an official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.