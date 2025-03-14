Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Six held in Nashik for transporting suspected beef

Updated on: 14 March,2025 10:44 PM IST  |  Nashik
mid-day online correspondent |

A case was registered against the accused under sections of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act at the Mumbai Naka police station

Representational Image

Police on Friday arrested six men in Maharashtra's Nashik city after they were found transporting around 500 kilograms of suspected beef in a car, officials said, reported news agency PTI.


The police took the action based on a tip-off, they said.


"The police had received information that some people were transporting beef in a car, following which a trap was laid in the Khode Nagar area of the city," an official said, reported PTI.


The car was intercepted and around 500 kilograms of beef worth Rs 3.50 lakh was recovered from the vehicle, he said.

Six accused, identified as Shahrukh Nisar Pinjari (29), Sameer Khaleel Sheikh (25), Ayan Jabbar Sheikh (19), Asif Hussain Qureshi (36), Huzaif Umarsahab Qureshi (26) and Arman Ismail Sheikh (30), were placed under arrest, the police said, reported PTI.

A case was registered against the accused under sections of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act at the Mumbai Naka police station, reported PTI.

The Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act prohibits the transport or export of cow, bull or bullock for slaughter and also prohibits the purchase, sale, disposal or possession of their meat.

Two arrested, two juveniles detained for murdering man, robbing motorcyclist

Two persons were arrested and two juveniles detained for allegedly killing a 20-year-old man in Ambad in Nashik and carrying out an armed robbery sometime later, a police official said on Friday, reported PTI.

Sumit Deore was attacked by four persons on Thursday evening near Shubham Park church over an old enmity, and he succumbed to injuries after being rushed to hospital, the Ambad police station official said, reported PTI.

"Later, we got information that the four had stolen the two-wheeler of Naitik Thakur after attacking him with sharp weapons. Police teams managed to zero in on the four accused, including two juveniles. Two persons have been arrested, while the juveniles have been detained," he said.

The two cases were solved in eight hours, Deputy Commissioner of Police Monica Raut said.

(With inputs from PTI)

