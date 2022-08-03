Breaking News
Oppn issue joint statement over SC upholding PMLA amendments; demand review
Government withdraws Data Protection Bill from Lok Sabha
Court rejects plea seeking 'jalabhishek' of Lord Krishna on mosque premises
Maharashtra logs 1,932 Covid-19 cases, seven deaths
Kalwa-Mumbra commuters call off agitation on August 6
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Sufi preacher receives threat to life

Maharashtra: Sufi preacher receives threat to life

Updated on: 03 August,2022 09:08 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

The letter writer identified himself as 'Pappu Gujjar' from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and claimed to be part of the gang which shot dead Moose Wala in May this year

Maharashtra: Sufi preacher receives threat to life

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A case was registered by Nagpur police on Wednesday after Sayyed Talef Taji, descendant of Sufi saint Tajuddin Baba Aulia, received a letter threatening that he would be killed like Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, an official said.

The letter writer identified himself as 'Pappu Gujjar' from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and claimed to be part of the gang which shot dead Moose Wala in May this year, he said.

Taji, a Sufi preacher, received the letter on Tuesday, the police official said.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Afghan Sufi preacher gunned down near Nashik

The letter also mentioned the registration number of Taji's car and claimed that some gang members had visited Nagpur.

A case was registered at Sarkardara police station under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

Taji, who claimed he was receiving threats for quite some time, has asked for police security, he added.

A security detail has been posted at his residence for now, the official said, adding that probe was on.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news maharashtra nagpur crime news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK