Maharashtra: Sufi preacher receives threat to life

A case was registered by Nagpur police on Wednesday after Sayyed Talef Taji, descendant of Sufi saint Tajuddin Baba Aulia, received a letter threatening that he would be killed like Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, an official said.

The letter writer identified himself as 'Pappu Gujjar' from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and claimed to be part of the gang which shot dead Moose Wala in May this year, he said.

Taji, a Sufi preacher, received the letter on Tuesday, the police official said.

The letter also mentioned the registration number of Taji's car and claimed that some gang members had visited Nagpur.

A case was registered at Sarkardara police station under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

Taji, who claimed he was receiving threats for quite some time, has asked for police security, he added.

A security detail has been posted at his residence for now, the official said, adding that probe was on.

