A Pune-bound bus of the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) collided with a bus heading towards Solapur, police inspector Narayan Deshmukh said

The police said that two persons were killed and 64 injured after two state transport buses collided with each other on the Pune-Solapur Highway in Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

The accident occurred on the Pune-Solapur Highway near Varvand village in Pune district around 5 pm on Monday, an official said, reported PTI.

"A two-wheeler suddenly came in front of the Pune-bound bus, and when the vehicle swerved to avoid hitting the rider, it jumped the divider and collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction," he said, reported PTI.

The buses were carrying more than 110 passengers, the official said.

He said, "Two passengers died on the spot, and 64 others from both buses sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital," reported PTI.

The official said a case has been registered, and the incident is being probed.

Three killed in Navi Mumbai in accident involving car and dumper

Three persons, including a woman, were killed in an accident involving the car they were travelling in and a dumper in Navi Mumbai early on Friday, police said.

The victims were going from Pune to Mumbai when their car met with the accident around 4.15 am on the Vashi Creek bridge, an official said.

Police are yet to ascertain how the accident took place.

Two men and a woman died at the scene. Their bodies have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said, adding that police are registering an FIR.

(With inputs from PTI)