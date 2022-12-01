×
Breaking News
?news-india-news-article-breakingnews">Mumbai: Recaptured bank robber slits his throat in lock-up
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Parents to get a call day before kid’s vaccination
Shraddha Walkar murder case: What the Delhi cops have so far
Mumbai: ‘Substandard quality’ makes AC locals uncool
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena protests in Aurangabad over forced power bill recovery farm insurance woes

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena protests in Aurangabad over forced power bill recovery, farm insurance woes

Updated on: 01 December,2022 02:28 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
PTI |

Top

The protest was also aimed at insurance firms for allegedly not cooperating with farmers in distress due to crop loss from heavy rains, functionaries of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena protests in Aurangabad over forced power bill recovery, farm insurance woes

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic


The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Thursday held protests at eight places in Maharashtra's Aurangabad against what it claimed was collection of electricity bills forcibly.


The protest was also aimed at insurance firms for allegedly not cooperating with farmers in distress due to crop loss from heavy rains, functionaries of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.



The party held a 'chakka jam' (traffic at standstill) protest, during which they burnt cattle fodder.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar asks Uddhav-led Sena to clarify stand on alliance with MVA

"The government claims there is no forced power bill recovery but the truth on the ground is different. The government pays insurance premium but firms are not clearing claims from farmers," MLC Ambadas Danve said.

Danve, who was briefly detained during the protest, is the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Seventeen agitators were detained in connection with the protests and released later, a Waluj police station official said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
aurangabad maharashtra Shiv Sena uddhav thackeray news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK