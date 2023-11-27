The recent unseasonal rains damaged crops in Nashik district of Maharashtra following which state minister has ordered for a panchnama, the officials said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains damage crops in Nashik; minister orders panchnama x 00:00

The recent unseasonal rains damaged crops in Nashik district of Maharashtra following which state minister has ordered for a panchnama, reported the PTI.

Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse on Monday inspected crop damage due to unseasonal rains in Nashik district and ordered officials to conduct panchnama to assess losses in the next two days, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains on Sunday damaged crops, including grapes, onions, tomatoes, sugarcane, and leafy vegetables in Nashik district of Maharashtra, an official said, according to the PTI.

Dada Bhuse, the district's guardian minister, visited Kasbe Sukene village in Niphad taluka, which was worst affected due to the unseasonal showers.

"The panchanama of farms affected by the unseasonal rain will be completed in the next two days. Farmers who have taken crop insurance will inform the insurance companies about their losses. No one will be deprived of help. Efforts will be made to provide immediate financial assistance to the affected farmers," the minister said.

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and lightning lashed Nashik city and district on Sunday afternoon. Power cuts were witnessed in many parts of the city, and the supply was restored this morning.

The water level in the Godavari river increased, and many vehicles were trapped in the waterlogged areas of Ramkund and Goda Ghat.

Meanwhile, at least six districts of Marathwada in Maharashtra witnessed unseasonal rains, with Jalna recording the highest 132.25 mm rainfall, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the unseasonal showers lashed 107 revenue circles in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded and Beed on Sunday, the official said.

The highest rainfall, 132.25 mm, was recorded in the Wagrul revenue circle of Badnapur tehsil in Jalna, he said.

As per a preliminary report, one person died in a rain-related incident in Hingoli, while 32 livestock were also killed in the rains, the official said, as per the PTI.

As many as 32 circles in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 27 in Jalna, 23 in Parbhani, 12 each in Nanded and Hingoli and one circle in Beed recorded rainfall above 65 mm from Sunday evening ending 8 am on Monday, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!