IMD predicts heavy rainfall, possible hailstorms in Madhya Maharashtra

Updated on: 27 November,2023 04:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The IMD on Monday afternoon issued a heavy rainfall alert for Madhya Maharashtra with possible hailstorms

Key Highlights

  1. The IMD issued a heavy rainfall alert for Madhya Maharashtra
  2. The weather department also urged the public to take necessary precautions
  3. Marathwada witnessed heavy rains in the last 24 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday afternoon issued a heavy rainfall alert for Madhya Maharashtra with possible hailstorms, according to the ANI.


The Met Department also urged the public to take necessary precautions and to stay safe in a post on 'X' formerly Twitter.



"Isolated heavy rainfall (64.5 to 115.6 mm) along with possible hailstorms are forecasted on November 27 in Madhya Maharashtra. Take necessary precautions and stay safe, everyone!," IMD said in a post on 'X' on Monday afternoon.

According to the IMD, Marathwada witnessed heavy rains in the last 24 hours. Purna of Parbhani district received the maximum of nine cm of rainfall, followed by Manvat and Parbhani with eight cm, Jafrabad of Jalna district and Gangapur of Chandrapur district with seven cm each.

Earlier, IMD had posted, "Madhya Maharashtra has been hit by a heavy downpour. Taloda in Nandurbar district received the highest amount of 15cm, followed by Jamner in Jalgaon district at nine cm, Yaval in Jalgaon district at eight cm, Nandurbar district, and Shahada in Nandurbar district at seven cm each," according to the ANI.

Meanwhile, the IMD also updated the rainfall in the western Madhya Pradesh.

"West Madhya Pradesh Rainfall Update: Rama in Jhabua district, Nivali and Sendhwa in Barwani district were hit by heavy rain and recorded 11 cm each. Pansemal followed with ten cm, and Ranapur with nine cm," the Met office posted in X.

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal remained cloudy during the afternoon hours and also received moderate rainfall.

The regional met office predicted on Monday morning that light to moderate and heavy rainfall at some places is likely to occur across the state.

"Western Disturbance was active from Sunday and a cycle circulation was also formed from the centre part of Northern Madhya Pradesh. Besides, a trough line was formed and moisture was also arriving from the Arabian Sea, due to which most part of the state and Western Madhya Pradesh recorded rainfall. Heavy rainfall was also recorded at many places in the state," said Ashfaq Hussain, Meteorologist, IMD Bhopal, as per the ANI

(with ANI inputs)

