Maharashtra: Water being discharged from Jayakwadi dam, alert issued

Updated on: 20 July,2022 05:53 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
Villages on the riverbank have been asked to stay alert

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Discharge of water has started from Jayakwadi dam on the Godavari river in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district following heavy rainfall this month, an official said on Wednesday.

Villages on the riverbank have been asked to stay alert, an irrigation department official said.

Water was being released at the speed of 300 cusecs through the right canal and at 1,589 cusecs from the hydro-power station, he added.

The water storage in the reservoir of the dam has reached 81.01 percent, he said.

The water released in the right canal will flow into the Majalgaon dam, the official said.

