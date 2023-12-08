Maharashtra Winter Session: Oppn targets state govt over farmers' issues on second consecutive day

The Opposition continued to accuse the government of ignoring the needs of farmers during the current Maharashtra winter session. They pushed for better prices for onions, an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cotton, and the requirement that farm loans be waived.

Senior leaders from MVA raised slogans against the state government holding garlands made of oranges and cotton. Pic/X

The Opposition continued to accuse the government of ignoring the needs of farmers during the current Maharashtra winter session. They pushed for better prices for onions, an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cotton, and the requirement that farm loans be waived.

Screaming slogans, opposition lawmakers gathered on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur. Nana Patole, the head of the state congress, focused on the predicament of farmers, especially cotton growers who have been impacted by the recent unusual rains. To ease their suffering, he pleaded with the government to guarantee cotton growers greater compensation.

Nana Patole said, "Farmers have lost their crops due to unseasonal rains. Cotton growers are severely affected as the crops got wet due to the showers. The state government must ensure higher remuneration to cotton growers as it could offer them some relief from the current distress."

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which is composed of the Congress, the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar, and the Shiv Sena (UBT), took part in the demonstration while waving cotton garlands. They asked for higher MSPs for soybeans and cotton, respectively, demanding an MSP of Rs 14,000 per quintal.

Leading the opposition in the legislative council, Ambadas Danve, attacked the government for its 'anti-farmer' policies. He emphasised how important it is to have fair prices for onions, soyabeans, and cotton. "We demand proper prices for cotton, soyabean and onion," he said.

On the day of the commencement of the Maharashtra winter session, the opposition staged a protest at the Vidhan Bhavan demanding a farm loan waiver, a bonus on paddy crops and higher MSP. Senior leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi were spotted sloganeering against the government holding garlands made of oranges, and cotton and demanding prompt relief to farmers in terms of loan waiver, "Rs 1,000 bonus on paddy crop, Rs 14,000 and Rs 18,000 MSP" for cotton and soybean, respectively.

Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition in the assembly, said that the farmers were affected due to unseasonal rains and lakhs of growers are not getting proper MSP. He said the government was only conducting panchnamas (surveys) and making announcements and said they wanted results, not lip service. Meanwhile, Danve demanded a loan waiver for the farmers.

Patole had alleged that the government did not want to face questions concerning farmers since an adjournment motion moved by Wadettiwar was rejected.

An adjournment motion is moved to discuss a specific matter of utmost public importance.

