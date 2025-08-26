The incident took place on Monday afternoon. The woman's body has been recovered while the search was on for the man. The woman's father, grandfather and uncle have been detained, the police said, adding that the age of the victims was being ascertained

Woman, partner assaulted and thrown into well by her kin in Maharashtra's Nanded

The family members of a married woman allegedly assaulted her and her partner after they were caught meeting and then threw them into a well in Maharashtra's Nanded district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon, they said, adding the woman's body has been recovered while the search was on for the man, news agency PTI reported.

The woman's father, grandfather and uncle have been detained, the police said, adding that the age of the victims was being ascertained.

The woman got married about a year ago. Her partner, who lived in Borjunni village, went to meet her in Golegaon village on Monday, PTI reported.

After finding them together at her residence, the woman's in-laws called her maternal family members and handed over the duo to them, an officer from Umri Police Station told PTI.

The woman and her partner were allegedly beaten up en route to Borjunni and thrown into a well in the Kakrala area under Umri Police Station limits around 2.30 pm on Monday, he said.

Her father, uncle and grandfather were allegedly involved in the killings, the officer informed.

The woman's father later reached Umri Police Station and claimed he was the one who killed both of them. But, later it was found in the investigation that her uncle and grandfather were also allegedly involved in the crime, the officer stated.

The three have been detained and further investigation is on into the case, another officer said.

Telangana man held for killing pregnant wife after quarrel, disposing parts of body into river

Medipally Police of Rachakonda Commissionerate has arrested a 27-year-old man in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district for murdering his pregnant wife, chopping her body into pieces and throwing them into the Musi river at Prathapsingarm.

The arrest was made on Monday.

The accused works as a bike taxi rider and resides at East Balaji Hills in Boduppal and is originally from Vikarabad.

He married the 21-year-old, a neighbour from the same village, on January 20, 2024, at Arya Samaj in Kukatpally and the duo shifted to Hyderabad and lived in Boduppal after marriage, said DCP Malkajgiri, PV Padmaja.

"Yesterday, we arrested an accused named Mahendra Reddy, who killed his wife due to domestic violence. The couple got married in January 2024 against the wishes of their parents and later faced domestic problems," the official said.

"After a miscarriage, she became pregnant again. Due to some quarrel, Reddy strangulated her and when she fell unconscious, used an axe blade to commit further cruelty. Case registered under sections 103, clause 1, and 238 of BNS, equivalent to old IPC 302 and 201."

On April 22, last year, the deceased lodged a complaint at WPS Vikarabad, and a case under Section 498-A IPC and Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act was registered. Subsequently, village elders held panchayats, and the matter was compromised. From June 2024 onwards, the couple started residing in a rented house at Boduppal.

The deceased worked for three months at a call Centre in Punjagutta. However, the husband of the deceased stopped her from continuing her job as he was suspicious of her movements. "In March 2025, the deceased conceived and was five months pregnant. Even then, frequent quarrels continued between them. On August 22 the deceased informed the accused that she would go to Vikarabad on August 24 for a medical check-up and thereafter stay at her parents' house. The accused did not agree and a quarrel ensued. The deceased abused him, and on the same day, the accused decided to eliminate her," the police said

The accused purchased an axe in Boduppal and kept it in the house. On August 23 at about 4:30 pm, he allegedly murdered the deceased by throttling her. Thereafter, in order to conceal the evidence, he chopped the body into pieces and disposed of the head, hands, and legs by throwing them into the Musi River at Prathapsingaram, and retained the headless and legless trunk in his room, police said.

(With PTI inputs)