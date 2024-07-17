The woman lost balance on the parapet wall and fell to the ground

Representative Image. File Photo

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Woman talking over phone on terrace falls to death x 00:00

An 18-year-old woman died after falling off the terrace of her residence while talking over the phone in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Wednesday, police told PTI.

As per the PTI report, the incident occurred in the Pratap Nagar police station area of the city this afternoon, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, identified as Mansi Abedwar, lived in a rented house near the Gopal Nagar bus stop. She had recently passed the Class 12 exam. According to the news agency report, she started talking to her friend over the phone on the terrace at around 2 pm.

During the call, she sat on the parapet wall of the ground-floor structure with her legs dangling in the air. But she lost balance and fell to the ground, a police official told PTI.

Her mother and brother, who were inside the house at that time, reportedly rushed out upon hearing her cries. They found Mansi bleeding profusely, he said.

The family members and neighbours rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, reported PTI.

The police have registered a case of accidental death.

Woman dies after falling from third floor in Dombivli

A shocking incident has been reported in Dombivli, where a woman, Nagina Devi Manjiram, fell from the third floor of a building while engaging in playful behaviour with her friends and subsequently died. The incident occurred at the Globe State building in the Vikas Naka area on Dombivli East, Kalyan Sheel Road. The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage, raising concerns about the behaviour that led to her death.

According to the report, Nagina Devi, a cleaner at the office, was sitting near the staircase on the third floor with her colleague when she lost her balance and fell. A young man named Bunty, who was also engaging in playful behaviour with her, lost his balance as well but was saved by the people around him.

The Manpada police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating further. "Nagina Devi lived with her family in the Pisavli area of Dombivli East and had two children, a son and a daughter. This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and the police are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the fall," said a police officer.

"It's important to note that while joking and playful behaviour can be enjoyable, it's essential to be mindful of one's surroundings and take necessary precautions to avoid accidents. This incident serves as a reminder to be cautious and aware of our surroundings at all times," the officer added.

(With inputs from PTI)