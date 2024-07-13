Maharashtra: Man dies after motorcycle skids, falls off flyover in Nagpur

The accident took place on the newly-constructed Pardi flyover at 11am when Yogeshwar Chute (27) was on his way to Shanti Nagar, the Kalamna police station official said

A man was reportedly killed on Saturday after the motorcycle he was riding fell off a flyover in Maharashtra's Nagpur, a police official said, reported the PTI.

The accident took place on the newly-constructed Pardi flyover at 11am when Yogeshwar Chute (27) was on his way to Shanti Nagar, the Kalamna police station official said.

"As per his friend who was riding another two-wheeler, Chute's motorcycle skidded and fell off the flyover. He suffered severe injuries and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital," the official said, according to the PTI.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions and probe into the incident is underway, he added.

MP: Three dead, four injured as car rams into truck in Satna

Meanwhile, At least three persons were killed and four injured in a collision between a car and a truck in Satna in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon on Chitrakoot road under Majhgawa police station limits, he added, as per the PTI.

"The car, which was going to Chitrakoot from here, rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction. The car's occupants got trapped inside. Chandrabhan Tiwari (45) and Sudama Dubey (75) died on the spot, while Prachi Tiwari (22) succumbed to the injuries in the hospital," said Majhgawa police station in-charge Aditya Narayan Dhurve, according to the PTI.

"The four injured persons include two boys in the 10-12 age group. They have been hospitalised. The deceased and injured are residents of Sagar and Damoh districts," he added.

J&K: 3 killed, 24 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J-K's Doda

In an another incident, as many as three people died and 24 were injured when a bus skidded off the road and plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday, officials said.

They said the accident took place near Bhatyas around 10.30 am when the private minibus was on its way to Thathri from Bhalessa.

The officials said a woman was found dead by the rescuers on the spot, while two more ¿ another woman and the driver of the bus ¿ succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Basheera Begum (50), Saleema Begum (55) and driver Mohammad Asif (25).

The condition of eight of the injured was stated to be serious, the officials said, adding they were being treated at the Government Medical College in Doda.

Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Harvinder Singh who rushed to the scene to supervise the rescue operation, said an investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the accident.

(with PTI inputs)