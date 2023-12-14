Breaking News
Major fire breaks out at warehouse in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri

Major fire breaks out at warehouse in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri

14 December,2023  |  New Delhi
ANI

The fire broke out in the late hours of Wednesday. Twenty fire tenders rushed to the spot and the fire has been doused, officials said

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in the Fatehpur Beri area of Delhi, fire officials said.


The fire broke out in the late hours of Wednesday. Twenty fire tenders rushed to the spot and the fire has been doused, officials said.


Based on a preliminary investigation, the fire broke out due to an accident when some labourers were cooking dinner. The fire spread rapidly due to the wind.


No one was injured in the incident, officials said.

More details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

