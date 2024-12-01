According to the Fire and Rescue Services, the blaze erupted around 1 am at a scrap godown near the Ernakulam South Railway Overbridge

Representational Image

A major fire broke out at a private godown near the Ernakulam Junction Railway Station early Sunday, causing panic among the public. No casualties were reported though, authorities said, reported news agency PTI.

According to the Fire and Rescue Services, the blaze erupted around 1 am at a scrap godown near the Ernakulam South Railway Overbridge. Firefighters battled the flames for nearly five hours before bringing them under control, reported PTI.

The intensity of the fire was exacerbated by LPG cylinders stored inside the godown exploding, officials said.

Despite the challenges, fire and rescue personnel saved nine migrant workers trapped inside the godown. people living in nearby lodges and houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure, officials said.

"The city police team on night patrol alerted us, and multiple units were immediately deployed to the site. The situation is now fully under control," said a senior fire official, reported PTI.

Train services between Ernakulam South Railway Station and Alappuzha, which were temporarily suspended due to the incident, resumed after a two-hour disruption.

Kochi City police said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined and an investigation is underway. In another fire at the parking area of an apartment building near Kochi International Airport, a car and four motorcycles were gutted, reported PTI.

Officials said no casualties were reported in connection with the incident.

Lucknow: Fire broke out at furniture factory almost under control, says official

A fire broke out in a foam and furniture factory in the Ghazipur area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, reported ANI.

Visuals from the site showed black fumes coming out from the fire spot.

Chief Fire Officer, Lucknow, Mangesh Kumar informed that the fire broke out at around 6.30 pm in the factory located in the limits of the Ghazipur Police Station of the city, reported ANI.

Soon after receiving the information, the fire officials, along with several fire tenders, reached the spot. The fire has almost been extinguished, but officials are still working to douse the remaining fire, the official said, reported ANI.

"Fire broke out at around 6:30-6:45 pm. On receiving information about the fire, 8 to 10 vehicles reached the spot and engaged in efforts to extinguish the fire. The fire is almost controlled, however, the fire officials are making efforts to douse the remaining fire," CFO Mangesh Kumar told ANI, reported ANI.

The fire official said that the reason for the fire might be a short circuit, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

"This is a foam industry that is used to make sofas, beds and wooden furniture. The primary reason for the fire appears to be electrical, it may be a short circuit. No injuries or casualties have been reported in this incident," the official said, reported ANI.

This factory is near to residential apartments, so as a precautionary measure we have emptied the residences," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)