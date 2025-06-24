Northeast train services remain suspended for a second day. NHAI's "improper" road repair caused a landslide blocking tracks in the Lumding-Badarpur section, prompting intense restoration efforts by NFR team

Officials reported that at least 30,000 cubic metres still need to be cleared before work on the tracks can commence. Representational pic

Train services to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and southern Assam remained suspended for a second consecutive day on Tuesday. This disruption was caused by mud and stones, which had rolled down during "improper" road repair work undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which continued to block tracks in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), reported PTI.

Several trains have been completely or partially cancelled, even as railway teams are working on a war footing under the supervision of senior officials to restore services, an NFR release stated. "In light of the recent landslide incident that led to the disruption of train services in the Lumding, Badarpur hill section, continuous efforts are underway by the railways and state authorities for early restoration," the NFR statement read.

Top officials from NFR, the state government, NHAI, and other agencies held a meeting to review the situation and formulate immediate solutions, reported PTI.

NFR is working round-the-clock, deploying heavy machinery, equipment, and manpower at the site to clear debris and restore the track as quickly as possible, the release added.

Approximately 50,000 cubic metres of mud and stones had descended towards the railway retaining wall. Officials reported that at least 30,000 cubic metres still need to be cleared before work on the tracks can commence. "Railway teams are working on a war-footing and senior railway officials from Lumding division and headquarters are camping at the site to monitor and coordinate restoration efforts," the release further added.

Train operations had to be suspended to ensure the safety of passengers and railway assets. Until restoration is completed, it has been decided to cancel or partially cancel certain trains. Passengers have been advised to check for the latest updates on train services via official railway websites, helplines, and social media channels.

Among the trains cancelled are the Agartala - SMVB (Bengaluru) Express, Silchar-New Delhi Express, Rangiya-Silchar Express, Guwahati-Silchar Express, Guwahati-Badarpur-Guwahati Tourist Express, New Delhi-Guwahati PSK Express, and SMVT Bengaluru-Agartala Humsafar Express, affecting various dates, PTI reported. The Deoghar-Agartala Express, Sealdah-Sabroom Kanchanjunga Express, Silchar-Coimbatore Express, Silchar-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express, and Agartala-Kolkata Garib Rath Express have been partially cancelled between different points.

An NFR bulletin on Monday had stated that train services were suspended from the evening hours due to tracks being rendered unsafe owing to "improper" road repair work by NHAI in the area. "On account of boulders along with land mass falling over the railway track in the New Haflong-Jatinga Lampur section owing to improper construction work being undertaken by the NHAI for repairing of road, train services over the Lumding-Badarpur hill section had to be suspended from evening hours of today in order to ensure safety of railway passengers," the bulletin read.

(With inputs from PTI)