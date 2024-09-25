Malayalam actor Idavela Babu arrested, out on bail

However, due to the anticipatory bail granted by the court earlier, he was released on bail after the medical examination, police said

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Malayalam actor Idavela Babu was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a case involving the alleged sexual assault of a female actor.

However, due to the anticipatory bail granted by the court earlier, he was released on bail after the medical examination, police said.

This is the second arrest of an actor by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing cases of sexual abuse of women in the Malayalam film industry, following the release of portions of the Justice Hema Committee report, which investigated such issues.

Earlier in the day, Babu appeared before the SIT in Kochi for questioning. The interrogation commenced around 10 am, and his arrest was recorded at around 1 pm.

