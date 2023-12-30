Breaking News
Mamata Banerjee visits hospital to attend her leg, shoulder injuries

Updated on: 30 December,2023 08:02 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

Banerjee went to the Woodburn Block of the SSKM Hospital, where doctors conducted a few routine tests and addressed the injury issues, she told reporters while leaving

Mamata Banerjee. File pic

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday went to a state-run hospital here for treating her left knee and right shoulder injuries, which she had suffered earlier this year while alighting from a helicopter.


Banerjee went to the Woodburn Block of the SSKM Hospital, where doctors conducted a few routine tests and addressed the injury issues, she told reporters while leaving.


Asked if there was a minor surgery on her right shoulder by reporters, she said "It is not serious. Why are you so concerned? Actually, a problem occurred when our helicopter had to make an emergency landing at the helipad (IAF helipad in Sevoke near Siliguri) and I suffered injuries on both my leg and shoulder. But the doctors today treated both injuries fully and I am absolutely fine now".


"I just came here for a check-up. The doctors then treated me," she added.

"In fact, I have been walking normally now... I walk around 20,000 steps daily," the CM said.

Insisting that not much should be read over her more than three-hour stay at the hospital, she said, "I also interacted with the doctors and discussed some of the issues faced by them."

Banerjee, before boarding her car, conveyed her New Year greetings to people of the state and recited few lines of a Tagore poem praying for amity, win of humanity and peace.

In September, her left knee was injured again during a 12-day tour of Spain and Dubai.

mamata banerjee kolkata news india national news west bengal

