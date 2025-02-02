"The accused was identified based on video footage of the incident and was arrested on Saturday," official said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Sambhal violence: Man arrested over clash during survey; 74 held so far x 00:00

A man has been arrested in connection with the violence during the survey of a mosque which took place last year in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, officials said on Sunday, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI, Additional Superintendent of Police Shreesh Chandra said that the arrested individual has been identified as Arshad, a resident of the Khaggu Sarai area.

"The accused was identified based on video footage of the incident and was arrested on Saturday," he said.

According to police, a total of 74 individuals have been arrested so far in connection with the Sambhal violence, and more arrests are awaited, PTI cited.

Authorities are currently investigating the matter and tracking down other individuals involved in the incident.

Last year on November 19, a local court passed an ex-parte order for a survey of the Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid by an advocate commissioner following a petition of the Hindu side alleging that the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526 after a temple demolishment at the site, PTI cited.

During a second round of surveys on November 24, last year, protesting locals clashed with security personnel, leading to violence which led to the death of four individuals and injured several others.

Sambhal violence: Protesters to pay for damage

Last year, the government announced that all protesters involved in the Sambhal violence will have to pay for damage to public property while posters of “stone pelters” will be displayed at public places, an official said

Four people died and many, including police personnel, were injured after a confrontation erupted over a court-ordered survey of the city’s Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal's Kot Garvi area, following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site.

“The UP government is adopting a firm stance against the individuals involved in the Sambhal violence. Posters of the stone pelters and miscreants will be displayed publicly, and recovery of damages will be sought. A reward may also be announced for information leading to their arrest,” an official said.

The violence erupted when a large crowd gathered near a mosque and began chanting slogans as a survey team resumed its work. The situation escalated when the protesters clashed with security personnel, set vehicles on fire, and pelted stones.

(With agency inputs)