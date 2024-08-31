A man was sentenced to imprisonment for six years by a court in Bengaluru for circulating fake Indian currency notes procured from Bangladesh, the NIA said. The accused is a native of West Bengal. He has also been fined Rs 5,000 for the crime. He is the seventh accused to be convicted in the 2018 case, the agency said

Representative pic

A man was sentenced to six years in prison by a court in Bengaluru on Saturday for circulating counterfeit Indian currency notes procured from Bangladesh, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reported.

The accused, Sariful Islam, also known as Sarifulla or Sharifuddin, hails from West Bengal. He was additionally fined Rs 5,000 for the crime, a statement issued by NIA said, reported news agency PTI. He is the seventh individual to be convicted in connection with this 2018 case.

The investigation revealed that Sariful Islam conspired with six others to traffic 41 fake Indian currency notes (FICNs) with a face value of Rs 82,000 from the Bangladesh border to various parts of India. NIA stated that Sariful Islam had illegally obtained a SIM card to communicate with his co-conspirators regarding the procurement and distribution of the counterfeit notes brought in from West Bengal.

Further investigations uncovered multiple transactions by Sariful Islam, including a previous delivery of FICNs with a face value of Rs 10.3 lakh to the main convict, Dalim Mia, in West Bengal. The conspiracy aimed to destabilise India's monetary system and economic security, according to NIA.

The agency is continuing its investigation against two Bangladeshi nationals who supplied FICNs in this case, in which NIA has so far filed three charge sheets.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)